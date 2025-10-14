Military seizes power in Madagascar, suspends constitution

HARARE, October 14. /TASS/. The military has seized power in Madagascar and declared the constitution suspended as it seeks to install a transitional government, the Orange news outlet reported.

Reports indicate that the military, led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, has taken control of the Ambohisorohitra Palace, the former presidential residence in the center of Antananarivo.

In a national radio address from the palace, Michael Randrianirina announced the suspension of the country’s current constitution, dated December 11, 2010, and the creation of transitional governing bodies. The activities of the Senate (the upper house of parliament) and the High Constitutional Court have been halted. The National Assembly (the lower chamber of parliament) is the only remaining functional governmental institution. The colonel stated that these measures are being taken in response to the people’s demands to restore democracy.

A constitutional referendum and new general elections are expected to be announced in the near future.

Earlier, Madagascar’s National Assembly (the lower chamber of the parliament) voted to oust the country’s President Andry Rajoelina.

Randrianirina is a representative of the personnel management corps of the ground forces, the management body of the Malagasy armed forces responsible for preparing all appointments to high-ranking posts. In 2009, support from this very body enabled Andry Rajoelina, then an opposition leader challenging President Marc Ravalomanana, who is now one of the opposition figures, came to power.