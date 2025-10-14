Return to genocidal policy in Gaza will cost Israel heavily — Erdogan

ANKARA, October 14. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of ensuring a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, warning that Israel would face serious consequences if it "returns to genocidal actions" in the enclave.

"First of all, it is essential that this ceasefire remains stable and that no violations occur. As you know, Israel does not have a very good record when it comes to respecting ceasefire agreements. This situation compels us to be more vigilant and meticulous. Turkey, the United States and other nations are determined to help preserve the truce. Israel knows the cost of returning to genocide will be high. We make this clear at every opportunity," Erdogan told reporters from his press pool after returning from Egypt.

He also remarked that "many [Gaza] agreements reached in the past were never implemented." "Unfortunately, Israel’s inconsistency and the lack of [international] determination have contributed to this. Now, however, the resolve has strengthened, and unity has deepened. We saw this shared stance again at the summit in Egypt. I believe that [US President Donald] Trump will continue to lead the process he began," Erdogan added.