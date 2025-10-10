Kim Jong Un personally thanks Russian artists for their concert in Pyongyang

SEOUL, October 10. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a concert by Russian artists in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea and personally thanked them for their performance, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The concert took place on October 9. The North Korean leader said that the event would contribute to the growing relationship between Russia and North Korea. Other high-ranking North Korean officials and residents of the capital also praised the performance.

Performers included Russian singers and artists from the Pyatnitsky State Academic Russian Folk Choir, Alla Dukhova's Todes Ballet Theater, and the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Russian Aerospace Forces. "A basket of flowers was presented to the Russian artists on behalf of Comrade Kim Jong Un. Kim Jong Un personally took the stage to express his gratitude for the wonderful concert," the news agency said.

Earlier, the Korean Central News Agency reported that singers Yaroslav Dronov (Shaman) and Alexandra Vorobyova had arrived in Pyongyang.