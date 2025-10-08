Hamas, Israel exchange lists of prisoners, hostages to be released

CAIRO, October 8. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel exchanged lists of hostages and prisoners to be released within the framework of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip through mediators, Hamas spokesman Taher al-Nunu reported.

"Today, we exchanged lists of hostages and prisoners who are planned to be released in accordance with the previously agreed-upon criteria," the Hamas Telegram channel quoted the spokesman as saying. Al-Nunu emphasized that the lists given to Israel indicate "a specific amount" of Palestinian prisoners but did not specify how many people Hamas demands be released. The spokesman also said that the talks in Sharm El Sheikh continue "in an optimistic atmosphere," with mediators "making tremendous efforts" to reach an agreement.

On the evening of October 6, indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas delegations resumed in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks. The US is represented by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and American leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.