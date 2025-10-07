Qatar values relations with Russia, to keep channels of communication open — diplomat

DOHA, October 7. /TASS/. Qatar intends to maintain open lines of communication with Russia and values its partnership with Moscow, particularly in the context of reuniting Russian and Ukrainian children with their families, Prime Minister’s Advisor and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari told reporters.

"Our region, just like many others, faces the consequences of geopolitical confrontation between great powers. <…> Russia is present in many regions of the world, including ours, which makes it necessary to always keep the channels of communication open. We value our partnership with Russia, especially in Qatar's efforts to reunite families affected by the war [in Ukraine]," the diplomat said.

Commenting on the upcoming Russia-Arab summit scheduled for October 15 in Moscow, al-Ansari noted that the message of the Arab countries to Russia would be "partnership, mutual understanding, and peace."

In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited all leaders of the League of Arab States to a summit. He expressed confidence that the Russia-Arab meeting would strengthen mutually beneficial, multifaceted cooperation between countries and help ensure peace, security, and stability in the Middle East. Putin emphasized that most Arab heads of state have accepted the invitation.

