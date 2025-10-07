Hamas, Israel agree to Trump’s plan, in talks on its implementation — Qatari diplomat

DOHA, October 7. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel have adopted US President Donald Trump’s plan on the settlement of the conflict in the Gaza Strip and are now discussing the details of its implementation at indirect talks in Egypt, Qatari Prime Minister’s Advisor and Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari told reporters.

"Yesterday, the sides held four-hour talks in Sharm El Sheikh to discuss obstacles to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza," the diplomat told reporters. "The talks continue, and it is premature to speak about their results," he noted.

"All sides agree with Trump’s plan; the only difficulty is the practical implementation of its provisions," al-Ansari pointed out, specifying that the negotiators are now trying to overcome these obstacles. "It is not yet time to speak about optimism or pessimism regarding the results of these talks," the diplomat added.

On September 29, the White House released the US president’s comprehensive plan aimed at resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. The document consists of 20 provisions. Notably, it calls for the establishment of a temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel announced its agreement with the plan. Later, Hamas expressed a willingness to release all living Israeli hostages held in Gaza and to return the bodies of those who have died.

On the evening of October 6, indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas delegations resumed in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks. The US is represented by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and American leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. According to the Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya TV channel, the consultations were held "in a positive atmosphere" and are expected to continue on Tuesday.