Allied ties with Russia to develop, North Korean leader says

TOKYO, October 7. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his birthday, expressing confidence in eternal friendship and continued allied relations between the two countries, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"I do not doubt that the relations of alliance between the two countries, which have greeted the great heyday, will be invariably carried forward in the future, too, thanks to the warm friendly relations and close comradely ties between us, and will make a great contribution to powerfully propelling the comprehensive development of bilateral relations and establishing a just and multi-polarized world order," the news agency quoted Kim as saying.

He assured Putin that North Korea "will fully support the just struggle of the Russian people for defending the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests and remain faithful to the implementation of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia, regarding it as a fraternal duty in the future, too."

"Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together and our friendship will be immortal," the North Korean leader concluded.

The Russian president is marking his 73rd birthday on October 7. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced, many international phone calls to Putin have been slated.