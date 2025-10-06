Israel puts army on max alert for Sukkot holiday

TEL AVIV, October 6. /TASS/. The Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Eyal Zamir has ordered that the military raise its combat readiness to its highest level during the week-long holiday of Sukkot, the army said.

"The Chief of the General Staff has ordered the Israel Defense Forces to raise the combat readiness level to the highest level for the Sukkot holiday," the statement said.

"We are in a state of constant readiness, ready for defense and offensives in all theaters of military operations. We are continuing our mission to enable all the people of Israel to celebrate the holiday of Sukkot in peace and security," said Zamir. He also "stressed the importance of all areas of the border and the front line, as well as vulnerable points" and ordered "to ensure increased combat readiness of the Air Force during defense and attack in all sectors, with an emphasis on the Gaza Strip."

Israelis begin celebrating the seven-day feast of Tabernacles, Sukkot, at sunset on October 6. It is dedicated to the memory of the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and their travels on the way to the Promised Land. It is also a Thanksgiving holiday celebrated at the end of the agricultural year and harvesting.