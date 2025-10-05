Kim Jong Un calls for continuous development of North Korea’s defensive capabilities

SEOUL, October 5. /TASS/. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un declared the need for continuous development of the state's defensive capabilities, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

On October 4, he made a speech at the opening ceremony of the military hardware exhibition Defense Development-2025 in Pyongyang. He said the exhibition showcased the latest achievements of the continuous modernization and accelerated development of the DPRK's armed forces, including its nuclear deterrent.

The exhibition is being held ahead of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea.

"I would like to stress once again that we must never allow ourselves to be complacent about the supremacy of our state’s defense capabilities, nor must we slow down on account of it. Our military capabilities should be improved steadily," Kim Jong Un said adding that this is the guarantee of peace in the country.

The North Korean leader noted that the "nuclear military alliance" between the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) "is making rapid progress."

He said Washington and Seoul are "are conducting various kinds of exercises to execute dangerous scenarios according to the so-called nuclear operations guidelines and to get adept at them."

"Recently, the United States is taking measures for expanding the stockpile of its military assets in and around the ROK, posing a real and serious threat to the security of our country and others in the region," Kim Jong Un said.

He said the United States is increasing its military presence in the south of the Korean Peninsula to facilitate "delivering a preemptive strike against the enemy if necessary."

In response to these actions, Pyongyang identified new targets for its "special assets." "I think the enemy should consider where the security situation is heading," Kim Jong-un said.

"I will not make a detailed comment about it.

They themselves should have to judge whether the territory of the ROK would be a safe place in any case," Kim Jong Un said. He added that Pyongyang will take additional measures in response to the threats.