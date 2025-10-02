G7 countries developing measures to use Russian assets to help Kiev — statement

WASHINGTON, October 2. /TASS/. G7 countries are developing new measures to provide financial assistance to Ukraine, including the coordinated use of frozen Russian assets in Kiev’s interests, according to a statement by G7 finance ministers.

"We, the G7 Finance Ministers, met virtually on October 1, 2025, and agreed to take joint steps to increase pressure on Russia," and "to support Ukraine," G7 finance ministers said.

"We are developing a wide range of options to address Ukraine’s financing needs and to ensure that Russia cannot wait it out. Amongst others, these measures include using, in a coordinated way, the full value of the Russian sovereign assets immobilized in our jurisdictions to end the war and ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Our action will remain consistent with our respective legal frameworks," the statement reads.

The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan froze $300 billion worth of Russian assets after the start of the special military operation. Of these, $5-6 billion are located in the United States, while the bulk of them are in Europe, including $210 billion at the Euroclear international bank in Belgium.