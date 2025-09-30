Trump's peace plan for Gaza won’t be smooth sailing — expert

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip could resolve the situation in the enclave, but its implementation will be difficult, leading researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies Boris Dolgov told TASS.

"Trump's plan, which has been proposed repeatedly, now seems like it could be implemented. Moving forward with it will certainly take some time. It won't go smoothly even if Hamas's leadership agrees or some compromise is reached between Hamas and Israel," he said.

"In any case, some radical militants will not agree and may even continue some guerrilla actions in the Gaza Strip," he added.

Dolgov explained that the plan's implementation could consist of two parts.

"The first is an end to military action in Gaza, an attempt to once again demonstrate that Trump is a peacemaker capable of resolving long-standing conflicts. And the second is to exempt Israel from the criticism it is facing. The UN has even declared the Israeli army's actions in the Gaza Strip to be genocide against the Palestinian population," the expert stated.

The analyst noted that the implementation of this plan would effectively remove Hamas from the political sphere in Gaza.

"That is, the plan does not envisage Hamas playing any leadership role in the Gaza Strip, but it's important to remember that Hamas is the legitimately elected authority in the Gaza Strip, and this was done via a legitimate election, a democratic choice. Nevertheless, Hamas is now recognized as a terrorist group by many countries - the United States, Israel, and US allies. And for Hamas, this is a truly important issue," he added.

Dolgov noted that Hamas is currently weakened by both Israeli strikes and the deaths of its fighters in the Gaza Strip, and is also portrayed as a terrorist organization by the international community.

"For Hamas, agreeing to this plan or finding some kind of compromise on it is now a way out of the current situation, as the alternative here is continued military action. This is also a rather negative outcome for Hamas, since part of the Hamas leadership has been destroyed and weakened, so it will be forced to implement this plan," he concluded.

Trump’s plan for Gaza

At a meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new plan for settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The plan's central security point is the idea of deploying a military contingent made up of Arab and Muslim forces to Gaza to stabilize the enclave once the conflict ends. In addition, the American proposal contains a clause demanding the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

The plan initially foresees the Israel Defense Forces returning to the positions they held during the temporary ceasefire from January to March. Once the Arab-Muslim military contingent is in place, Israeli troops will fully withdraw from the enclave.

According to the plan, Gaza residents will not be forcibly displaced, and Hamas will not take any part in administering the territory. Instead, an international monitoring body will be established to supervise the so-called Palestinian Committee. This structure, which will include representatives of the Palestinian Authority (PA), will govern Gaza for a transitional period.