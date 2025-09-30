Whitcoff may leave his post as US presidential special envoy — newspaper

TEL AVIV, September 30. /TASS/. US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff may leave his post by the end of 2025, The Times of Israel reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Witkoff’s resignation may take place after the conflict in the Gaza Strip is settled. The Times of Israel noted that the special envoy's office is already anticipating imminent changes.

Witkoff officially holds the position of US special envoy for the Middle East, but he enjoys the special favor of the White House. He was the first representative of the new administration to visit Russia after Donald Trump took office in January 2025. His first visit took place on February 11. He came to Moscow at that time to pick up US citizen Marc Fogel, who had been convicted of drug smuggling in Russia and pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the eve of Witkoff's visit. On April 25, Witkoff arrived in Moscow for a second official meeting with the Russian leader.