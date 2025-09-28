CHISINAU, September 28. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu has reported instances of election fraud involving carousel voting, as well as other violations, during the parliamentary elections.

"There have been cases of so-called carousel voting, where people try to take a blank ballot out of a polling station and then insert a filled and stamped one," Sandu said in an address to fellow citizens posted on her Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, which is considered extremist in Russia).

According to opinion polls, the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) may lose control of parliament. Its main opponent is considered to be the Patriotic Bloc, which advocates for rapprochement with Russia. It includes the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former President Igor Dodon, the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former President Vladimir Voronin, and the Future of Moldova party of former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev.

The opposition bloc of pro-European parties, Alternative also has a chance of entering parliament. It includes the National Alternative Movement of Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, the Party of Development and Consolidation of Moldova, led by former Prime Minister Ion Chicu, and the Civic Congress party of Mark Tkaciuk, as well as Our Party, led by Renato Usatii, former mayor of the second-largest city of Balti, could also make it into parliament.