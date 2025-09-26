Grossi says discussed tango, Argentinian culture and Milei with Putin

BUENOS AIRES, September 26. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he had had a very "intense" meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that they discussed "everything," not limiting themselves to just politics.

"We spoke about tango and the [Argentinian] culture. And he told me that we have a very atypical leader," the IAEA chief, an Argentinian, told radio Mitre in an interview. "What he (Argentinian President Javier Milei - TASS) has done in the economic sphere is very reasonable," though, according to Putin, he added.

Grossi described his meeting with Putin on Thursday as "doubly important" because, on the one hand, he could listen to Putin and, on the other hand, he conveyed certain messages to the Russian leader to try and avoid a new crisis in the Middle East.