Iran’s first Hormoz NPP unit expected to be commissioned by 2031

TEHRAN, September 26. /TASS/. The first unit of Iran’s Hormoz Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built with Russian assistance, is scheduled to be commissioned by 2031, representative of the Iran Hormoz nuclear company Naser Mansour Sharifloo.

"According to the plan, we hope the first unit will be commissioned by the year 1410 [2031 in the Gregorian calendar]," the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization’s press service quoted him as saying.

It was reported earlier that Iran and Russia have signed a $25 bln agreement to construct the Hormoz NPP in the southern province of Hormozgan in the Islamic Republic. Footage of the signing was published by the IRNA news agency.

The plant is planned to consist of four power units, with a 500-hectare site allocated for the project.