WASHINGTON, September 23. /TASS/. Some of Ukraine’s European partners may follow the US in pulling military aid for Kiev, a senior European diplomat told Reuters, without specifying exactly what countries he meant.

According to him, Ukraine’s allies are concerned over Ukraine’s manpower shortages. Without US intelligence sharing and weapons currently being purchased by NATO member countries, Kiev’s forces would not be able to hold out, he argued.

A former senior Ukrainian official said the likelihood of US President Donald Trump imposing sanctions against Russia, as Ukraine is desperately lobbying for, seems slim. The Kiev representative was "dismissive of weeks of talks between Europe, the US and Ukraine on security guarantees to protect Ukraine for a post-war settlement," Reuters said, as he compared the process to a "ritual dance."

In July, Trump announced that the United States and Europe had reached an agreement on a new framework for providing military aid to Ukraine, or PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List). In line with the plan, US weapons supplies would be paid for by NATO’s European allies. On September 17, Patrick Turner, the alliance’s chief representative in Kiev, announced that such deliveries had begun.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that no amount of even the most modern Western weapons supplied to Kiev will change the situation on the battlefield.