EU to ban its companies from investing in Russia's special economic zones — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 23. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) wants to ban European companies from investing in special economic zones in Russia as part of the 19th package of sanctions against Moscow, Politico reported, citing a draft proposal for restrictive measures.

The EU also wants to ban companies from reinsuring Russian ships and aircraft for five years after their sale, according to the publication. European firms could also be banned from doing business with ports located outside the EU if they are used to sell military equipment, such as missiles, or to circumvent the oil price ceiling set by G7 countries, Politico said.