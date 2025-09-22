Iran to take 'measures' if no deal reached with West in coming days — foreign minister

TEHRAN, September 22. /TASS/. Tehran will take "necessary measures" if it fails to reach an agreement with European countries in the coming days on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"If there is a solution [to the crisis surrounding the nuclear program], it can only be diplomatic. I hope we will be able to reach it during consultations in the coming days, otherwise Iran will take the necessary measures," he told Iran’s state broadcaster after arriving in New York.