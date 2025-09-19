FACTBOX: What is known about European Commission's 19th sanctions package against Russia

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) wants to impose restrictions on 45 Russian and foreign companies as part of its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, EC President Ursula von der Leyen announced in an address broadcast on the social media platform X.

The EC will soon put forward a new proposal on the use of Russian assets for Ukraine's needs.

The potential visa restrictions previously reported in the Western media were not mentioned.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas noted that the EC proposes to accelerate the phase-out of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, moving the cut date to January 1, 2027.

TASS has compiled the main restrictions the EC included in the new package of anti-Russian sanctions it proposed to the EU member-states.

Financial sector

- The restrictions would target a number of Russian and foreign banks, while cryptocurrency platforms would also be in the crosshairs.

- The EU intends to impose restrictive measures against the Russian payment system Mir abroad.

Oil and gas and industry

With the new package the EC wants to:

- accelerate the phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas, with a new target date of January 1, 2027.

- lower the price cap for Russian oil to $47.60 per barrel.

- introduce sanctions against 118 vessels.

- completely ban all transactions involving Russian companies Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

- introduce sanctions against oil companies and refineries in third countries, including China.

- tighten export controls for Russian, Indian, and Chinese companies, as well as to impose a ban on the export of certain chemicals, ores, metals, and salts.

Military industrial complex

- The package would introduce sanctions against 45 Russian and foreign companies. According to von der Leyen, these companies allegedly "have been providing direct or indirect support to the Russian military industrial complex."

- Sanctions are planned on companies from third countries, including China, for allegedly assisting the Russian military industrial complex.

Russian assets

- The European Commission will soon put forward a new proposal to use frozen Russian assets in the West for Ukraine's needs.

Tourism

- Von der Leyen did not mention the introduction of stricter visa restrictions for Russian tourists when presenting the new sanctions package. Western media had previously reported on this possibility.