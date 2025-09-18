UNSC to hold meetings on Gaza, Ukraine situations on September 23 — president

UN, September 18. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold meetings on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the conflict in Ukraine on September 23, the first day of the high-level week of the 80th session of the General Assembly, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea to the UN, which holds the presidency of the Security Council for September, stated.

"The Gaza briefing meeting will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 September, under the agenda item 'The Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question.' The Ukraine briefing meeting will follow from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the same day, under the agenda item 'Maintenance of Peace and Security in Ukraine,'" the press service of the South Korean Permanent Mission informed journalists.

Both events are expected to be attended by high-level representatives from various countries.