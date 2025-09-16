EU secondary sanctions to end Ukraine conflict in few months — US Treasury Secretary

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes that the armed conflict in Ukraine would end in two to three months if European countries imposed secondary sanctions against nations that buy oil from Russia.

"I guarantee you that if Europe imposes significant secondary duties on Russian oil buyers, the conflict will end in 60 or 90 days," Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg and Reuters.

On September 15, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to impose sanctions against Russia, but only on the condition that Europe take tougher measures itself, specifically by ditching purchases of Russian oil. He said the US would impose anti-Russian restrictions if all NATO countries halted purchases of Russian oil and additionally imposed 50-100% import duties on China.