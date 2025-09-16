Panic grips locals as Israeli troops push into Gaza for offensive — NYT

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. Israel's ground offensive on Gaza has civilians in a state of panic, as they're left out in the open with nowhere to hide or shelter, The New York Times reported.

Eyewitnesses told the newspaper that swaths of people remain in the streets of the city, unable to shelter, as tank units are moving toward Gaza and amid continuing airstrikes, the paper says.

Earlier, Israel launched a large-scale offensive operation in the Palestinian enclave with the aim of completely defeating the Hamas radicals there.

In late August, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans for an offensive action. On September 7, US President Donald Trump said he had demanded that Hamas accept his terms of resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The radicals confirmed that they are ready to return to the negotiating table to discuss an agreement that includes the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Hamas also confirmed that Washington had conveyed its vision of the deal through intermediaries.

On September 8, Netanyahu said the offensive on the Gaza City was imminent and called on the residents to leave it immediately. On September 9, Israel attacked Doha, where the political leadership of Hamas was discussing an American proposal submitted by Qatar and Egypt. Qatar condemned the attack. Reports of the deaths of senior Hamas members have not yet been confirmed. On Tuesday, Netanyahu confirmed the start of a massive offensive on Gaza City to defeat the radical Hamas movement.