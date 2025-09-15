Israel’s attack on Qatar undermines chances for peace in region — summit in Doha

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Israel’s strikes on Qatar undermine chances for peace and put at risk the potential normalization of relations between Israel and Arab and Islamic countries, according to a statement of the summit of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"Israel’s barbaric aggression against brotherly Qatar and its continued aggressive actions <…> undermine chances for peace and peaceful coexistence in the region and put at risk everything that has been achieved in terms of the normalization of relations with Israel, including the existing and potential agreements," it said.

The summit of Arab and Islamic countries was called in Doha on Monday following Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.