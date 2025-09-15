Arab, Islamic countries to support Qatari steps to respond to Israel’s attack

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Islamic and Arab countries will support any steps Qatar takes in retaliation to Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in Doha, according to a statement adopted by the summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The countries "reiterated their full solidarity with Qatar in the face of this aggression, which constituted an attack on all Arab and Islamic States," the statement said. "We express support for Qatar in any of its steps to respond to the treacherous Israeli attack to defend its sovereignty and ensure its security."

The summit of Arab and Islamic countries was called in Doha on Monday following Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.