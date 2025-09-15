British Foreign Office summons Russia’s top envoy over drone incidents in Poland, Romania

LONDON, September 15. /TASS/. The British Foreign Office announced in a statement on Monday that it summoned Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin in connection with the alleged incident regarding the violation of Polish and Romanian airspace by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"The UK stands united with Poland, Romania, Ukraine and our NATO allies in unabashedly condemning these reckless actions," the statement from the British Foreign Office reads.

The statement added that the alliance is taking Russia's actions seriously as it reads that "alongside NATO Allies we are bolstering our defenses along the eastern flank, using new technologies such as counter-drone sensors and weapons."

According to the Polish army’s operational command, several drones were destroyed on September 10 after entering Polish territory. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country’s airspace was breached 19 times in the early hours of that day. In response, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty at Poland’s request, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that its forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian military and industrial sites in western Ukraine, but denied targeting Poland. It also noted that the drones allegedly crossing into Poland had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. Moscow said it was open to consultations with Warsaw on the issue. Later, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia had no further comment.