Israel still clarifying results of attack on Qatar — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, September 15. /TASS/. Israel is still determining the final results of the attack on Qatar, which aimed to eliminate the top leadership of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We are still getting final reports," the prime minister said in response to a question about the outcome of the operation in Doha.

At the same time, he refused to acknowledge that the attack on the Qatari capital had been unsuccessful. According to Netanyahu, the main result of the attack was a signal to Israel's enemies that they cannot hide from retaliation.