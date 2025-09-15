China ready to develop Northern Sea Route infrastructure together with Russia

BEIJING, September 15. /TASS/. China is prepared to work together with Russia to strengthen cooperation in the construction and operation of infrastructure along the Northern Sea Route, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"In recent years, the international community has been paying increasing attention to the prospects of using the Northern Sea Route, which holds the potential to become an important corridor for international trade. China is ready, together with the coastal states of the Arctic Ocean, including Russia, as well as other interested countries, to strengthen international cooperation in the construction and operation of infrastructure for this Arctic route, together promote its development and utilization, and protect the environment along the route," the ministry stated.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that China is an important stakeholder in Arctic affairs and has always engaged in such matters guided by fundamental principles of respect, cooperation, mutual benefit, and sustainable development. It continues to strengthen cooperation with various parties, uphold peace and stability in the Arctic, and contribute to its sustainable development.

The first-ever transit cargo route along the Northern Sea Route from China to European ports is scheduled to be launched on September 15. The inaugural voyage is expected to conclude between October 17 and October 20 in St. Petersburg.