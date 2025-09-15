MARIUPOL, September 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington must find a way to agree on a ceasefire and long-term peace in Ukraine on their own, as Europe will not assist and will do everything possible to prevent it, French political commentator Alain Pierre Tizioli told TASS during a trip to Mariupol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"The only hope now is that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will be able, independently of Europe, to first reach a ceasefire and then durable peace agreements. But it must be understood that European leaders will unfortunately do everything possible to prevent this," the French expert said.

In his opinion, European leaders, particularly French President Emmanuel Macron, serve the interests of the oligarchy. The commentator believes that Macron’s presidency was backed by financial elites, whom he assisted before taking office. "They [European leaders] want arms factories in France, Europe, and even the US to operate at full capacity because war benefits arms dealers, war benefits financiers, war benefits the international financial elite," the expert noted.

Tizioli, as part of a delegation of foreign journalists, political analysts, and commentators from the US, France, Belgium, Turkey, Brazil, and other countries, visited Mariupol and inspected the destroyed Drama Theater building and the territory of the Azovstal plant, TASS reported. They also visited a Russian military unit named after Martyn Pushkar, which includes former Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.