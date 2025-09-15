Starlink fails for Ukrainian army along whole front line

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Starlink satellite communication system has stopped operating for the Ukrainian army along the entire front line, Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, call sign Madyar, reported.

"Starlink is unavailable again along the entire front," he wrote on his Telegram channel without providing further details.

According to a report from the Downdetector service, over 40,000 users from the United States have reported disruptions in the Starlink satellite communication system. Outages have also been recorded in Italy, Poland and other countries.