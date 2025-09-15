Trump sure Russia-US-Ukraine summit may take place 'relatively soon'

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky in a trilateral meeting involving the United States will take place relatively soon, US leader Donald Trump said while speaking to White House press pool reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Asked when Putin and Zelensky might meet, Trump replied, "I don't know. Relatively soon we're going to get it worked out. One way or the other, but relatively soon."

Reporters also sought clarification on whether a trilateral summit with the US would be the next step. "There'll be talks, whether you call it a summit or just a get-together, it doesn't matter," he said.

Earlier, Trump noted that he believed there was significant personal hostility between Putin and Zelensky, which is why he might have to handle all negotiations between the two sides.