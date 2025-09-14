Le Pen calls for parliamentary elections to take France out of crisis

PARIS, September 14. /TASS/. Marine Le Pen, the leader of France’s National Rally parliamentary faction, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve parliament so that the voters could speak up about the country’s future.

"We need elections," she said at a rally in Bordeaux, which was aired on the party’s X page. "The only right decision in the short-term perspective will be to dissolve the National Assembly (lower house of parliament - TASS)."

According to Le Pen, the policy of the current French authorities has led to economic stagnation and unbridled migration.

She also voiced criticism of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for signing an agreement with countries of the South American Common Market (Mercosur) and striking a losing trade deal with US President Donald Trump. Apart from that, she called for lowering contributions of the EU budget and using the saved money to support the working people in France.

On March 31, a Paris court sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison in connection with the parliamentary assistants case. The court also ruled to bar her from holding elected office and participating in elections for five years. Unlike the prison term, this measure took immediate effect and can only be overturned if an appeal succeeds. This ruling disqualifies her from running in the French presidential election in 2027 or participating in parliamentary elections in the event of an early dissolution of the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament). Le Pen slammed the ruling as politically motivated and filed an appeal with a higher court. The appellate review is expected to conclude by summer 2026.