Netanyahu claims Hamas leaders in Qatar still alive, calls for their elimination

TEL AVIV, September 13. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made it clear that the leaders of the Palestinian Hamas movement, who are in Qatar, are alive and again called for their elimination.

"The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don't care about the people in Gaza. They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war. Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war," Netanyahu wrote on X social network.

Until now, neither Netanyahu nor any other Israeli official has commented on the results of the attack, the goal of which was to eliminate the top leadership of the Palestinian movement. So far, the Israeli side has only confirmed the fact of the strike and assumed full responsibility for it.

The Times of Israel notes that Netanyahu's statement appeared in light of growing doubts about the effectiveness of the Israeli strikes on Doha. The Israeli Prime Minister "is strongly hinting that they (Hamas leaders - TASS) are alive and should be attacked again," The Times of Israel believes.

A series of explosions rocked the capital of Qatar on September 9. Shortly afterwards Israel said that its air force, with the support of the General Security Service, had attacked Hamas. Advisor to Qatari prime minister and spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari placed responsibility for the attack on Israel. According to the emirate's Interior Ministry, a member of the security forces was killed and several others were injured. Hamas denied media reports about the death of members of the movement's negotiating delegation, admitting that six people, including Khalil al-Hayya’s son, were the victims of the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, the Hamas movement claimed that its leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, had survived the Israeli strike on his residence in Doha.