Netanyahu again rejected idea of settling Gaza conflict — Qatari premier

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that significant progress was reached during the talks on Gaza, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abandoned the idea.

"We saw the progress in the position in August. I think that was significant progress. Unfortunately, Netanyahu declined again, and he never responded to that. And they came up with this new proposal, which also was far away from what <…> was accepted in August," he told CNN in an interview."They [Isaraelis] broke the ceasefire, and when they became interested in the talks, they came here, and they started to put proposals, which was very obvious, that Hamas would refuse."

The Qatari premier said his country will not become embroiled in "the game of tactics of the Israelis or Hamas."

"At the end of the day, I'm a mediator. I'm a facilitator," he said. "I'm trying to bridge those gaps."