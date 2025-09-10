Trump says he plans to speak with Putin by phone this week or next

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expects to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin either this week or at the beginning of next week.

"Yes, it will happen," he told reporters on Tuesday, referring to a possible phone call with the Russian leader, adding that it may happen "this week or early next week". Trump also assured that he is committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

On September 7, the US president stated that he expected to speak with the Russian leader in the coming days. On September 4, Trump also indicated that he planned to have a conversation with Putin in the near future.

On August 15, the presidents of Russia and the US met at a military base in Alaska. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that resolving the Ukrainian conflict had been the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader called for turning a new page in bilateral relations with the United States and returning to cooperation, and he also invited Trump to Moscow.