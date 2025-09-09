Trump asks Qatar to continue mediation on Gaza — Emir’s Office

CAIRO, September 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has asked Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to continue acting as a mediator in the negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the office of the Qatari leader said.

"The president of the United States highly appreciated Qatar's mediation efforts between the various parties to the conflict and urged the emir not to stop participating in the negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza," a statement posted on the website of the monarch's office said after a telephone conversation between the politicians.

Trump "condemned encroachments on the sovereignty" of the emirate and "expressed solidarity with Doha.".