Hamas refutes death of its senior officials in Israeli strike

CAIRO, September 9. /TASS/. Hamas has refuted reports about the death of its senior officials after Israel’s strike on the Qatari capital city of Doha.

"We confirm that the enemy attempt to kill members of the delegations to the talks has failed," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

However, it confirmed that the attack killed six people, including a son of the movement’s leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, Humam, and a Qatari serviceman. The radicals placed responsibility for the attack on Israel and the United States, which, they claim, supports the Israeli military’s crimes.

Hamas also said that it will not change its position at the Gaza ceasefire talks following Israel’s strike on Doha and blamed Israel for unreadiness for peace.

"The strike on the negotiating team when its members discussed US President Donald Trump’s proposal [on Gaza] demonstrates that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his government are unwilling to sign a peace agreement and seeking to nullify all the efforts that are being made by other countries on this track. <…> This cowardly step will not make us change our position: we continue demanding an immediate end of the aggression in Gaza, the withdrawal of troops from there, and a prisoner exchange, as well as the enclave’s restoration," Hamas said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had carried out a pinpoint operation against senior Hamas officials, but did not specify where. The statement came amid reports about a series of explosions in Doha. The Qatari authorities held Israel responsible and condemned the attack as posing a threat to the civilian population. Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that Israel had initiated and conducted this operation against Hamas leaders independently and undertakes full responsibility for it. Qatar was not mentioned in any of Israel’s statements. Doha and other Arab capitals categorically condemned Israel’s actions.