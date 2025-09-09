Over 1,500 inmates freed from Nepal prison amid widespread unrest

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. All 1,500 prisoners who were being held at the Nakhu Prison in the Lalitpur city in Nepal have left it after guards stood down, the Khabarhub portal reported .

On September 4, the government restricted the use of some messengers and social networks that were not registered with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on time.

On September 8, thousands rallied in Kathmandu and several other major cities of Nepal to protest the government's measures. The main participants in the protests were students and activists of the Gen-Z youth movement.

Troops were sent to the capital to ensure order, and an indefinite curfew was imposed. More than 20 people were killed and more than 500 injured during clashes between demonstrators and police.

On September 9, the authorities lifted the ban, and Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned.

Although the protests took place without official leaders, chairman of youth non-profit organization Hami Nepal (We are for Nepal) Sudan Gurung became their face. This organization advocates for the active participation of young people in the transformation of society, against censorship on the Internet and corruption.