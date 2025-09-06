Indian PM highlights forward-looking partnership with US

NEW DELHI, September 6. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he appreciates US President Donald Trump’s positive assessment of relations between the two countries.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Earlier, reporters asked Trump to comment on his Truth Social post saying that the US had "lost" Russia and India to China. The US leader pointed out that he "will always be friends with Modi." "India and the United States have a very special relationship," Trump added.

On August 6, the US raised tariffs on Indian goods by 25% to 50%, citing New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products. Trump criticized the South Asian nation for having always purchased the bulk of defense equipment from Russia and being the largest buyer of Russian energy, alongside China. The Indian Foreign Ministry condemned criticism from the US and the EU over Russian oil imports as unjustified.