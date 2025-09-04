Number of NATO troops at base in Romania may be increased to 20 thousand — TV

BUCHAREST, September 4. /TASS/. The number of NATO troops stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase may be doubled beyond initial projections, potentially reaching around 20,000, according to Digi24 TV channel citing sources. Currently under consideration is the deployment of an additional 10,000 troops, ostensibly as a measure to counter a perceived Russian threat.

The base is poised to become one of the largest transit hubs for aid to Ukraine, including ammunition and military equipment. If the Romanian government's plans proceed as intended, by 2040, Mihail Kogalniceanu could evolve into Europe's largest military facility, Digi24 reports.

Originally, the plan was to expand the base's garrison to 10,000 troops by 2030. Presently, approximately 5,000 NATO troops - primarily from the United States, Poland, France, and Spain - are deployed across Romania.