Israeli hostages in Gaza may die if military operation expands — Hamas

CAIRO, September 3. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas has warned that Israel’s decision to expand its military activity in the Gaza Strip may cost hostages their lives, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military wing, said in a statement.

"For expanding the operation in Gaza, Israel will pay with the lives of its troops and hostages," it said in a video published on the movement’s Telegram channel. The number of hostages still alive has not been specified.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.

On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved a plan to take control of the entire Gaza City via an operation it dubbed Gideon’s Chariots II. On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz endorsed the plan to capture Gaza City, and on August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also signed off on the proposed strategy.

On August 29, IDF Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that preparations had begun for an offensive on the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Israeli side, Hamas is still holding 48 hostages in the Gaza Strip, 20 of them alive.