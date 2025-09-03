Hamas ready to release all hostages in comprehensive deal

CAIRO, September 3. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas has announced that it is ready to release all hostages held in the Gaza Strip within the framework of a comprehensive deal with Israel, which must include a complete ceasefire in the enclave.

A relevant statement was published on the movement’s Telegram channel.

"Hamas confirms that it is ready to implement a comprehensive deal which would include the release of all hostages in exchange to the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners. This agreement must also include the cessation of war in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli troops," the statement reads. The movement also insists on opening all border checkpoints and beginning work on rebuilding the enclave.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.

On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved a plan to take control of the entire Gaza City via an operation it dubbed Gideon’s Chariots II. On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz endorsed the plan to capture Gaza City, and on August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also signed off on the proposed strategy.

On August 29, IDF Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that preparations had begun for an offensive on the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Israeli side, Hamas is still holding 48 hostages in the Gaza Strip, 20 of them alive.