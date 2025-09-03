White House clarifies Trump intends to call Zelensky, not Putin

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. A White House official has cleared up that President Donald Trump was referring to his plans to call Vladimir Zelensky, not Russian President Vladimir Putin, when he commented on the situation around Ukraine, according to Reuters and AFP news agencies.

This conversation is expected to take place on September 4.

Trump commented on the developments around Ukraine several times, answering reporters' questions at the beginning of a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.