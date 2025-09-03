Trump refutes claims of not taking any action against Russia

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has refuted claims that he is not taking any measures to influence Russia in the context of settling the Ukraine crisis.

"How do you know there's no action?" he said, replying to a journalist’s comment on the matter. "Would you say that putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal, would you say there was no action that cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia?" he continued. "You call that ‘no action,’ and I haven't done phase two yet or phase three," the US leader insisted. "When you say there's no action, I think you ought to get yourself a new job," he told the reporter who asked the question at the beginning of a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the White House.

Trump said that India is one of Russia’s major trade partners. "I said, if India buys. India's got big problems, and that's what happens. So don't tell me about that," he reiterated.

On August 6, the United States imposed additional 25% duties on India for its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products on top of previous 25% duties driving total tariffs on its imports to 50%.

Trump criticized India for always purchasing most of its military equipment from Russia and being the largest buyer of Russian energy along with China.

The Indian Foreign Ministry called the attacks by the United States and the EU over the import of Russian oil unjustified. Western countries have previously encouraged such trade and continue to purchase goods and services from Russia themselves. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that it is extremely regrettable that the United States imposed additional duties against India for actions that a number of other countries are also taking in their national interests. It promised to take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.