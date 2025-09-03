BRATISLAVA, September 3. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is taking part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in China, thinks it's unfortunate that other EU leaders chose not to come.

"Once again, I regret that the top leaders of the EU countries were absent from such a global event," Fico said in a video message on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia.) "If they thought that in this way they could isolate the Chinese victory celebrations in World War II, they were sorely mistaken. If anyone was isolated today, it was the EU."

Fico said that on Wednesday he held meetings with "ten presidents," including an informal meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to talk about the expediency of meeting again to discuss prospects for economic cooperation.

Fico said that he had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. On Friday, the Slovak prime minister will head to the east of his republic for scheduled talks with Vladimir Zelensky to brief him about his conversation with the Russian leader.