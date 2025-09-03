Russia-China talks evidence of formation of multipolar world — expert

HARARE, September 3. /TASS/. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing are hard evidence that a multipolar world has formed, Director General of the Cameroonian News Agency Xavier Messe a Tiati told TASS in an interview.

"The meeting and negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing are clear evidence of the successful formation of a multipolar world," the expert said. "It is significant that this high-level meeting took place immediately after the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which brought together more than 20 heads of state. From the very beginning of Vladimir Putin's visit to China, our attention was primarily drawn to the cordial relations between the two leaders, the Russian and the Chinese. Even the words and phrases used by each of them to describe the relations between their countries are aligned. Putin and Xi Jinping are coordinating their actions and thoughts, reflecting an alliance based on a shared distrust of the West."

"Western ‘experts’ never get tired of saying that the European Union, with the support of the United States, is trying to ‘create discord in relations between Russia and China.’ If you listen to them enough, you begin to question their mental abilities. Few of them bother to turn to history and spiritual values before making their assessments. After all, China, India, and Russia are all countries with thousands of years of history and culture on which their actions are based. These are not weather vanes ready to turn according to the will of the West. The Global South is gradually joining Russia and China, and the current SCO summit is a vivid confirmation of this. They are brought together by such common principles as respect for national sovereignty and mutually beneficial cooperation. The meetings in Tianjin and Beijing sound the death knell for Western hegemony, which is being replaced by multipolarity."

Putin is in China on a four-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese president. On August 31 - September 1, he took part in the Council of the heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tianjin. On September 2, Russian-Chinese negotiations were held in Beijing. On September 3, Putin took part in celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II as the guest of honor.