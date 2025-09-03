Georgian opposition’s plans to topple government cannot be taken seriously — intel chief

TBILISI, September 3. /TASS/. Statements by Levan Khabeishvili, former head of ex-Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili’s political party, about plans to overthrow the current government on October 4 cannot be commented on in earnest, said Mamuka Mdinaradze, the newly appointed chief of Georgia’s State Security Service.

Khabeishvili has repeatedly said that thousands of people will gather for a rally in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 4, the municipal election day, and the government will be toppled peacefully.

"A peaceful toppling — have you ever heard of such a thing? It’s an oxymoron like 'kind Saakashvili.' It’s impossible to seriously comment on such statements these people make. This is not the challenge that our country faces today. However, they are trying to cause slight turbulence, and our service is designed to protect the country from such minor unrests," Mdinardze told reporters.

The intelligence agency’s chief pointed out that the most the opposition could do was cause limited damage to the economy and make the country’s people worry.

Georgia’s parliament approved Mamuka Mdinaradze as head of the State Security Service earlier on Wednesday. The agency’s previous chief, Anri Okhanashvili, resigned in August. Prior to his appointment, Mdinaradze served as executive secretary of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, leader of the parliamentary majority and head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction.