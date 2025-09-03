Pakistani premier describes meeting with Putin as 'very warm and constructive'

ISLAMABAD, September 3. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China as "very warm and constructive."

"Held a very warm and constructive meeting with H.E. President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of my ongoing visit to Beijing," he wrote on the X social network. "We fondly recalled our last meeting in Astana (2024) & expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum of our bilateral ties across multiple spheres of shared interest."

The prime minister of the Islamic Republic underscored "Pakistan’s readiness to deepen its cooperation with Russia in trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, AI, defence, culture & people-to-people exchanges."

In his words, the sides also discussed regional and global issues, and agreed on the importance of enhanced Pakistan-Russia cooperation at multilateral fora, especially the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Sharif also thanked the Russian leader for his invitation to visit Russia and take part in the SCO prime ministers’ meeting in November.