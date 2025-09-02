BRATISLAVA, September 3. /TASS/. The European Union’s approach to the situations in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip is an example of double standards, which affects the European Union’s global reputation, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said.

"Lots of sanctions were imposed on Russia at the European Union level," he wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist). "The EU approach to events in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip is a display of double standards. This affects international trust in us, Europeans."

Blanar added that his country opposes any violations of the international law. Countries need to prevent such actions and show respet to each other, he said.

"Without dialogue, not a single conflict can be resolved, not a single war can be stopped," he said.