West may lose in confrontation with SCO — Finnish president

HELSINKI, September 2. /TASS/. Western countries "may lose" to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) if they don't engage in a more cohesive foreign policy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

"My message to you, my European colleagues, and particularly to the US, is that if we don't engage in a more cohesive and dignified foreign policy, especially with regard to Global South countries such as India, we will lose. I think this meeting in China (the 25th meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council - TASS) <…> is a good reminder to the Global West of what is at stake," Stubb said at a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Helsinki.

According to the Finnish leader, the SCO seeks to "undermine the unity" of Western countries.

The SCO summit was held in China’s Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Over 20 world leaders and representatives of ten international organizations took part in it. A total of 15 new cooperation documents were signed at the forum.