Trump to announce relocation of US Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to announce the relocation of the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, Reuters reported, citing sources.

This decision was made by Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, in 2023.

According to the agency, Trumps is expected to announce the move later on Tuesday.

Earlier, Fox News journalist Jacqui Heinrich wrote on her X page, citing White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, that Trump will come up with a public statement concerning the Department of Defense on Tuesday. According to Trump’s scheduled for Tuesday released by the White House, this will happen at 2:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT).

The United States Space Force was established on December 20, 2019 after Trump, who held his first presidential office, signed the country’s defense budget for the 2020 fiscal year.